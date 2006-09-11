The Rawking's Greatest Hits

Hello, Satisfied '75 here. You may know me from such blogs as An Aquarium Drunkard. I'll be filling in today for The Rawking Refuses to Stop! while your regular host David Greenwald takes a short & well-deserved offline sabattical. I've been reading Dave's blog since nearly its inception, in part because he has great (read: similar to my own) tastes, and partly because he is one of the few Los Angeles based music bloggers -- one of the few I read anyway.

As a longtime reader, I thought I would use my time here to highlight some of my favorite posts found on the Rawkblog from early '05 to the present.

The complications you could do without/when I kissed you on the mouth.

The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 10/24-10/30 *Halloween Edition!*

The Rob Gordon Shuffle, '60s edition

So much for the case for Ryan Adams

The Canon, Examined: Sufjan Stevens' "Michigan"

***

This should have gone up earlier in the week -- technical difficulties. My apologies, and thanks again to An Aquarium Drunkard for filling in.

If you're wondering where his blog's name comes from, it's one of many named after a Wilco song...in this case, this one, from Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Here is a version from the unreleased Engineer's Demos for the album.

Wilco - "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart" (demo): mp3 (link removed)