Just got back from Big Bear. The drive was epic but I had a good time anyway -- scoped out an alpine zoo (one of two in the country) and saw a couple of bears duking it out. Dudes are ferocious.

I'm going back to school this week for my senior year. Am I excited? Not really.

Belle & Sebastian - "We Rule The School": mp3 (link removed)

Somehow senior year in college seems like it would have more prestige than it did in high school, but back then everything was so status-oriented (and you had more privileges/less work after the horrors of junior year) that all I feel right now is older.

Animal Collective - "College": mp3 (link removed)

"You don't haaaaaaave to...go to caaaaaaah-llege." At least not if you start a band that spearheads an underground music movement.