I hate the office.

That's a lie. I love The Office. If bands were lolz, it'd be the television equivalent to Radiohead, circa Kid A -- routinely mind-blowing, staggering consistent and unable to do wrong. Incapable, even.

Let's catch up. The show is now in its third season and runs on NBC on Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. (Now you have no excuse.) Tonight was episode 3 and it went all-in on the ol' plot development poker table, pitting against in an orgy of back-stabbing, anger and hugging it out, Entourage style.

Meanwhile, is still in open waters, but there's a luv connection brewing between him and cute clerk at the next desk.

Will Big Tuna return to the wild? Will Michael fire Dwight? Will Jim and Pam ever get together? Tune in next week!