National Hum

I'm going to see The National on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Troubadour. Again. Dudes are also playing on Monday, but uh, so is Sufjan Stevens -- who sold out the Wiltern. Is that even possible?

Anyway don't miss Matt Berninger and Co. They put on a fantastic show and tickets are probably still available here. Still need some incentive, huh? Alright.

The National - "Wasp Nest": mp3 (link removed)

The National - "Secret Meeting": mp3 (link removed)

You can read an interview I did with Berninger for Cokemachineglow, in which we talked about his lyrics, favorite books, life on tour, etc., here.