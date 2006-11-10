In Which I Feel, Briefly, Like A Famous Human Being

Q: Hey Dave, what's up bro?

A: Not much dude, just woke from a crazy night.

Q: What happened? Did you party it up like a real O.G.?

A: Sort of -- I went to the Microsoft Zune party in Hollywood.

Q: Siiiick. Who'd you go with?

A: Oh, you know -- Matt YANP, Dodge MOKB, Chris GvB, Rachel Scenestars, Mark MfR, Jax Rock Insider, Aquarium Drunkard, Trent Pink is the New Blog -- the yoush.

Q: Whoa, dude. Whoa.

A: I know. Awesome dudes and dudettes. And here I thought we were just meeting up for dinner.

Q: Any celebs?

A: Lady Sovereign, but she only counts as like half a celeb.

Q: Why's that?

A: Homegirl is tiny.

Q: How was the Zune?

A: It was pretty cool. It's no iPod killer, obviously, but it looks nice -- big screen -- and the wireless "share" feature seems pretty convenient if you actually like hearing new music and then buying it instead of just downloading it illegally and, uh, never listening to it.

Q: Why would you want to do that?

A: Beats me.