"Is EMI Experimenting With MP3's?"

Consider this some Gerard vs. Bear-style minor muckracking:

I don't know what to make of this. A guy comes onto the Elbo.ws blogger message board telling us EMI is going to sell a DRM-free Lily Allen song online and this could be a sign of things to come -- except he doesn't want his name or company revealed and EMI wants it kept "under wraps."

Pretty smart to go ahead and announce yourself on a public message board, then.

I'll be impressed when everyone goes the way of Emusic and offers everything in DRM-free, 192kpbs-quality MP3s. The sooner the majors realize that selling low-fidelity, basically unusable digital files is never going to sub in for CDs, the better.

(P.S. Hey world, "MP3's" is incorrect. Learn to use apostrophes.)