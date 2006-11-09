Leaving Las Vegas

Nina Nastasia's latest, the Albini-produced On Leaving, is a typically confident and warm-hearted folk collection from the singer/songwriter, but we're not here to talk about that. We're here to talk about "Our Day Trip," the fraternal twin to Frida Hyvonen's "I Drive My Friend." Like Hyvonen's song, "Our Day Trip" deals with love and travel -- but this time, the singer impels her lover to come with her, rather than suffer silently as the roles reverse and he leaves her behind. By the last line, we're not quite sure if Nastasia wants a mere picnic or something more inscrutable, but you'll know you want to listen to it again.

Nina Nastasia - "Our Day Trip": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy On Leaving from Fat Cat Records)