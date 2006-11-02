Long Way Down

Remember how excited you were when you heard about the Raconteurs? How you hoped Jack White's flair for the noisy dramatic would elevate the pop craft of Brendan Benson? How disappointed you were when the hollow shell of "Steady, As She Goes" splattered itself all over rock radio? Yeah, you should hear this Benjy Ferree album.

Benjy Ferree - "In the Countryside": mp3 (link removed)

Benjy Ferree - "Leaving the Nest": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy 2006's Leaving the Nest from Domino Records)