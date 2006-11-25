More Melberg



Photo by Punkcast

As most of you know, Rose Melberg and her old band The Softies have made quite a bit of my favorite music. Bradley's Almanac has a pretty fantastic Melberg bootleg from last month, a show where she plays with P:ano frontman Nick Krgovich and does a couple of covers AND NEW SONGS and even a Softies song! *Swoon*

Here's a song, but head over to the Almanac quick to download the whole thing.

Rose Melberg - "Me and the Bees" (live): mp3 (link removed)

This is stunning, boys and girls.