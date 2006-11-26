Reminding Me Of You

"Littlest Things" is a Lily Allen song. I like it bunches. It is on the album Alright Still. Said album is going to be released in the United States next year on a major label; I will receive a strongly worded e-mail if I post the aforementioned song.

Here is the pseudo-noir black & white video for the song instead.

(The Rob Gordon Shuffle is in a car driving home from Northern California right now and will returning to his regularly scheduled programming next week. But lists -- as promised -- coming Tuesday. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and download the Rose Melberg bootleg linked in the post directly below this one.)