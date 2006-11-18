Photo by David Greenwald

THE CLIPSE IS FIRE.

And here I thought Timbaland was producer of the year. This album is a Neptunes slam dunk contest where every song is on some straight Lebron shit. It's 12 songs, 50 minutes and no skits, unlike what a couple of other dudes dropped this year. Hell Hath No Fury is due out in December and it is a Christmas present from Rap Music to you. The Clipse see you when you're sleeping and all that, so stay right or you'll get Jay-Z in your stocking.

No MP3s, folks, but you can check out the record on Hype Machine. Start with "Dirty Money."

(P.S., remember when I posted on the Wrens' unreleased Meadowlands tracks? Good Hodgkins did the same thing a few months back, but better and with more songs/details. Go read it.)