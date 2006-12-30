Christmas with Fiona



More like When The Really Cute Pawn... amirite?

This is a few days late, but I've only recently discovered the really excellent Fairfax Avenue, a combination blog/fan site/message board devoted to the one and only Jon Brion. Check it out for the news, stay for the bootlegs -- Jon doesn't support taping of his shows, but if you can't make it out to Largo and see one of his marathon three-hour covers sets, well, it can't hurt, can it?

Anyway, as you may know, Fiona Apple is a big JB pal, having worked with him on the early stages of her last record and on her career-defining When The Pawn... She shows up at Largo every once in a while (I saw her there in November) without making a big public fuss and does songs. On December 19, she did "Frosty the Snowman."

Fiona Apple and Jon Brion - "Frosty the Snowman (live)": mp3 (link removed)

(Grab the rest of the 12/19 show at Fairfax Avenue -- John C. Reilly was there too!)

***

By the way, gang, regular posting will resume in about a week when I get back to school. Hope you're all enjoying the holidays.