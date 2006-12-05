

Photo by David Greenwald

My friends The Main Drag are in Salon.com's Audiophile "Song Search" contest and they need your help. They're up against the likes of Bishop Allen and three other bands I've never heard of, so get over there and vote! Winner gets a $5,000 prize and who knows -- maybe enough attention to get them signed.

The Main Drag - "Admit One": mp3 (link removed)

(Dig the Sigur Ros-y bowed guitar on this one, dudes)

The Main Drag - "North Shore, Music Therapist": mp3 (link removed)

The Main Drag - "A Jagged Gorgeous Winter": mp3 (right-click)

(Check out more and buy 2005's Simmer In Your Hotseat on the Main Drag's site)