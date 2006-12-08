I don't know any background on the song "Hey Hey Girl," except that it's from 1993 and it's by the band Rocketship, who apparently play really amazing keyboard-and-electric guitar-and-egg shaker jangle-pop. This is of the American jagged lo-fi school, all quick chord changes and complete lack of atmosphere. It's awesome.

P.S. dudes/dudettes -- year-end top 25 on Saturday. Mark your calendars.

Rocketship - "Hey Hey Girl": mp3 (link removed)

(Matt Skatterbrain sent this one along -- he's got more Rocketship here, so check it out.)