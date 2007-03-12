A Kite's Fear of Heights



Photo by David Greenwald



Kite Flying Society are a band that are probably on your radar by now. If you didn't hear about them here, you definitely did over at Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands -- Chad's posted on them frequently. And with good reason. After sitting down with the likeable folk/indie-pop album long enough to review it, I decided it wasn't quite album-of-the-year material, but it did have two near-perfect songs. Enjoy them.

MP3s are right-click, save-as.

Kite Flying Society - "Groundflower": mp3

Kite Flying Society - "If I Could Split": mp3

(Buy Where Is the Glow? from the band's website)