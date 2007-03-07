What'd I Say



Photo by David Greenwald

It's been a while since I wrote about Yer Bird Records on here. Well, sorry, my mistake -- I've had Hezekiah Jones' Hezekiah Says You're A-OK on my desk for months and never got around to it. I finally gave it a few spins this week and was immediately struck by how good and how authentic a folk record it was. This is coming from a guy who thought, Joanna aside, folk music sucked last year. Apparently I was wrong.

Hezekiah Jones - "Nothing's Bound": mp3 (link removed)

Hezekiah Jones - "Albert Hash": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from the fantastic Yer Bird Records)