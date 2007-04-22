Contest: The One AM Radio



Photo by David Greenwald

I saw the One AM Radio at Tangier the other night with Ola Podrida (and reviewed the show here) and was reminded once again how much I love the guy when "Buried Below" went into a six-man a cappella break. He's doing a contest for some cool merch -- a Dangerbird Records hoodie, a One AM Radio t-shirt and a mix from Hrishikesh Hirway, Mr. One AM himself. All you have to do is come up with a mix yourself based on his new record, This Too Will Pass. Haven't heard the album yet? Sheesh. I'm working on my mix right now, I'll post it up when I finish it. It's going to be sad and atmospheric, obv.

The One AM Radio - "Lest I Forget": mp3

(Submissions are due May 4. Check out the contest here; The Rob Gordon Shuffle will probably return next week, but hey, who knows? Anything could happen!)