Leaving on a Jet Plane



Photo by David Greenwald

I'm flying to New York today. I'll be there all summer, seeing shows, blogging, interning, hanging out, etc. Any advice from you NY readers for a SoCal dude about places to eat/drink/see live music? And more importantly, should I be a Mets or a Yankees fan? I'm leaning toward the Mets but if I'm going to buy a hat, the Yanks have the better logo.

Ryan Adams - "New York, New York": mp3

No, I still love you, Ryan -- sort of. Look for my Easy Tiger review on Cokemachineglow today and see why. And while you're here, don't miss my mid-year top 10. Have a good weekend, folks.