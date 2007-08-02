The Ballad of Neko and Rose



Neko Case / Photo by RazingCulture

It's easy to think of Rose Melberg as an indie-pop matriarch - the musician behind Tiger Trap, The Softies, Go Sailor and plenty more great bands is certainly married to the genre's jangling strums. But sometimes she cheats a little bit. Witness this, an alt-country collaboration with Neko Case (!), where Melberg's soft backing vocals play nicely against Case's, shall we say, twangier style.

Neko Case - "Jettison" (ft. Rose Melberg): mp3

("Jettison" was released on 1997's The Virginian by Bloodshot Records)

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