The Canon, Examined: Sugar Hill Records, Part 1

As Alfred noted in another post, this has not been a banner year for hip-hop. Very few artists seem to have tried for greatness in 2007, and yet fewer have achieved it. Aside from the mawkish-to-the-point-of-absurd Sean Kingston single "Beautiful Girls," virtually nothing even in the vicinity of hip-hop has interested me in the last 8ish months. For this reason, I'd been listening to little rap new or old lately.

Fast forward to last weekend. I took my friend Gabby with me to a DJ gig and she started dropping this old school shit – first it was DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, which just brought the LOLz, and yeah there was some Queen Latifah, and that was cool and all, but then she dropped a track I'd never heard before: "It's the Joint" by the Funky 4+1.

I know, I know; "'It's the Joint's' a classic, you fucking philistine!" But I had grouped the Funky 4+1 with Kurtis Blow and other archaic hip-hop forgettables. For me, hip-hop history had always started in 1987 with Criminal Minded.

I am an Adult now; I can admit it when I'm wrong, and I realize now that I was pitifully wrong in overlooking Sugar Hill Records.