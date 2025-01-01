Archives: The Canon Examined
The Canon, Examined: Harvey Williams – ‘California’ (1998)
The Canon, Examined: Kool & the Gang – ‘Light of Worlds’ (1974)
The Canon, Examined: East Village – ‘Strawberry Window’
The Canon, Examined: Paul Levinson - 'Twice Upon a Rhyme' (1972)
The Canon, Examined: Mt. Egypt – ‘Battening The Hatches’ (2003)
The Canon, Examined: Logh – 'North' (2007)
The Canon, Examined: Anthony Rochester – “Music For In The Spaceship”
The Canon, Examined: Go Sailor - "Go Sailor"
The Canon, Examined: Sushi - "The Quiet Space Between Houses" (2000)
The Canon, Examined: American Music Club - "Mercury"
The Canon, Examined: American Music Club - "Everclear"
The Canon, Examined: Guided By Voices - "Isolation Drills" (2001)
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