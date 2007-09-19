Reader Poll: What's the Best Band Nobody's Ever Heard Of?

There are some pretty obvious picks here - Big Star, who people seem to stumble upon late in their indie-listening careers and find themselves completely destroyed by, or the Left Banke, who with a single song ("Walk Away Renee") basically invented the Belle & Sebastian twee pop sound as we know it. And then there are my more recent favorites - my beloved Softies, or the short-lived but glorious Sea Snakes, whose Clear As Day, The Darkest Tools remains my favorite album of the last four (!) years. But what do you guys think?

Big Star - "September Gurls": mp3

The Softies - "Holiday in Rhode Island": mp3

Sea Snakes - "Conception Bay South": mp3

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