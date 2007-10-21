Hey Pro Tools Users: What Computer Should I Get?

Hey pals - as some of you may know, I've been recording songs and working on an album for quite a while. I'm looking to pick up a new laptop that I can run Pro Tools on without worrying about tracks cutting out mid-recording or being unable to bounce files to disc (hello, Dell Inspiron 8500!) and I'm pretty interested in the MacBook Pro 2.4 ghz - but then I read this thread on the Digidesign forums and got worried. Anybody using PT on a MacBook Pro (or anything else) and want to offer any advice?

Oh, and yes, I'll be posting traxxx when they get done, if anyone's interested. They're coming along slowly but surely.