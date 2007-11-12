Live: Jens Lekman @ The Troubadour, 11.10.07



All photos by David Greenwald

If Jens Lekman were a Smiths song, he'd be "This Charming Man." The guy is just adorable. He spent the whole performance smiling, playing a set that drew mostly upon his fantastic latest disc, Night Falls Over Kortedala, but not to the exclusion of past classics ("Maple Leaves" and "You Are The Light" among others). I prefer Lekman's ballads, but thanks to an excellent almost all-girl backing band, jamz such as "Sipping on the Sweet Nectar" fared even better than the slower numbers. I don't think I've seen a crowd so happy to be at an indie rock show in ages - me and my date (!) included. A highlight of the two (!!) encores was a chorus-less cover of Paul Simon's "You Can Call Me Al" (refresh yourself on that one here) which, luckily, we can hear performed on a Swedish radio show after the jump. More photos, too (!!!).

Jens Lekman - "You Can Call Me Al" (live Paul Simon cover): mp3

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