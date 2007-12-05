Holiday Songs II: Summer at Shatter Creek

The first track on Summer at Shatter Creek's gorgeous, forgotten self-titled 2003 debut pours together sarcasm and melancholy like a snifter of brandy into a tall glass of eggnog. "I'm not going to my girlfriend's for the holidays - I don't even have one," sings Craig Gerwich apologetically in what's a perfect tune for those bummed out by the holiday season - or for you Grinches who outright hate it.

Summer at Shatter Creek - "Home for the Holidays": mp3

(Summer at Shatter Creek was released in 2003 on Absolutely Kosher)

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'Tis the season. Click below for more Holiday Songs.