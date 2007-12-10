Holiday Songs III: Jim O'Rourke



Photo by Seth Tisue

"I'm going to a place where the women have nothing on / but the radio." Ever the deceptive guy, that Jim O'Rourke. But Eureka's "Happy Holidays" - at 1:37, a trifle of a song - finds the musician/producer at his most naked. Back by two guitars, he eschews his usual precise picking in favor of a more emotional approach, strumming away as he cuts loose with a rare falsetto.

Jim O'Rourke - "Happy Holidays": mp3

Previously in Holiday Songs: Ryan Adams, Summer at Shatter Creek

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'Tis the season. Click below for more Holiday Songs.