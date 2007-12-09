Live: Jon Brion and Nels Cline @ Largo, 12.8.07
Miraculous things witnessed during last night's three-hour jam session:
1) Dueling Turkish banjos
2) Three drummers, one kit
3) Jon Brion - not an easy man to impress, I assume - giving Wilco guitarist and general six-string wizard Nels Cline a smile and a big "Holy shit!" look every few minutes
4) An electro-drone tape-loop jam that would put the Field (or Panda Bear) to shame
5) A post-rock jam that made Explosions in the Sky look like preschoolers playing with blocks
6) Jams in just about every other genre imaginable, including metal, post-punk and Indian raga
7) Jon playing guitar and drums at the same time
8 ) Nels singing into his guitar
9) The faces of every person in the greater Los Angeles area melting off
I was hoping to hear Jon singing a Wilco song, but you know never know what you're going to get with that guy. All in all, not a bad way to spend the fifth night of Chanukah. Also, there was a cute blonde hanging out with Jon before the show who may or may not have been Dido - he's producing her new record.
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Largo doesn't allow cameras, but ordinarily I bring it to shows. Click below for more Concert Photos.