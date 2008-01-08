Tour Dates: Jens Lekman
Photo by David Greenwald (more here)
Everybody's favorite Swedish troubadour won't be playing at the venue of the same name when he comes back to L.A. on March 21. Instead, Jens Lekman will be at the bigger but still intimate Henry Fonda Theater. See him before it's too late - by Night Falls Over Kortedala West Coast swing #3, he'll probably take tram #7 straight to the Wiltern. (Dates via P4k)
Jens Lekman - "Maple Leaves": mp3
Full list of dates after the jump.
01-10 Melbourne, Australia - The Toff
01-15 Sydney, Australia - Vanguard
01-21 Bangalow, Australia - The A & I Hall
02-14 Istanbul, Turkey - Babylon
02-15 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
02-16 Berlin, Germany - Lido
02-18 Turin, Italy - El Barrio
02-19 Ravenna, Italy - Teatro Rasi
02-20 Geneva, Switzerland - PTR-Usine
02-21 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Palace
02-22 Florence, Italy - Viper Club
02-23 Munich, Germany - Atomic Café
02-24 Frankfurt, Germany - Mousonturm
02-25 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
02-26 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
02-27 Paris, France - Nouveau Casino
02-28 Brussels, Belgium - AB Club
02-29 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
03-01 Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
03-02 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
03-13 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Secretly Canadian SXSW showcase)
03-14 Dallas, TX - Granada
03-21 Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theater
03-22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
03-23 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
03-24 Portland, OR - Berbati's Pan
03-25 Seattle, WA - Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room
03-29 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
03-30 Madison, WI - Music Hall
03-31 Chicago, IL - Logan Square
04-01 Columbus, OH - Wexner Center for the Arts
04-02 Washington, DC - Black Cat
04-04 Boston, MA - Paradise
04-05 New York, NY - Webster Hall
05-09-11 Rye, England - Camber Sand Holiday Centre (ATP vs. Pitchfork)
05-16-18 Minehead, England - Butlin's Holiday Centre (Explosions in the Sky ATP)
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