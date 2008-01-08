Tour Dates: Jens Lekman



Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

Everybody's favorite Swedish troubadour won't be playing at the venue of the same name when he comes back to L.A. on March 21. Instead, Jens Lekman will be at the bigger but still intimate Henry Fonda Theater. See him before it's too late - by Night Falls Over Kortedala West Coast swing #3, he'll probably take tram #7 straight to the Wiltern. (Dates via P4k)

Jens Lekman - "Maple Leaves": mp3

Full list of dates after the jump.

01-10 Melbourne, Australia - The Toff

01-15 Sydney, Australia - Vanguard

01-21 Bangalow, Australia - The A & I Hall

02-14 Istanbul, Turkey - Babylon

02-15 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

02-16 Berlin, Germany - Lido

02-18 Turin, Italy - El Barrio

02-19 Ravenna, Italy - Teatro Rasi

02-20 Geneva, Switzerland - PTR-Usine

02-21 St. Gallen, Switzerland - Palace

02-22 Florence, Italy - Viper Club

02-23 Munich, Germany - Atomic Café

02-24 Frankfurt, Germany - Mousonturm

02-25 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

02-26 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

02-27 Paris, France - Nouveau Casino

02-28 Brussels, Belgium - AB Club

02-29 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

03-01 Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

03-02 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

03-13 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Secretly Canadian SXSW showcase)

03-14 Dallas, TX - Granada

03-21 Los Angeles, CA - Henry Fonda Theater

03-22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

03-23 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

03-24 Portland, OR - Berbati's Pan

03-25 Seattle, WA - Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room

03-29 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

03-30 Madison, WI - Music Hall

03-31 Chicago, IL - Logan Square

04-01 Columbus, OH - Wexner Center for the Arts

04-02 Washington, DC - Black Cat

04-04 Boston, MA - Paradise

04-05 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05-09-11 Rye, England - Camber Sand Holiday Centre (ATP vs. Pitchfork)

05-16-18 Minehead, England - Butlin's Holiday Centre (Explosions in the Sky ATP)

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Click below for more Tour Dates.