Jens Lekman gets "A Little Lost"



Photo by David Greenwald

I'm so busy, so busy, thinkin' about kissing you... Jens Lekman performed the little-known Arthur Russell classic "A Little Lost" on Friday night. It was my first exposure to the song. In the three days since, I've tracked down the Four Songs of Arthur Russell covers EP, listened to it on repeat and learned the tune on guitar. I don't care how busy you are, take a couple minutes to enjoy this. Anybody else notice a resemblance to Elliott Smith's "Come To Me?"

Jens Lekman - "A Little Lost": mp3

See Lekman performing the track on La Blogotheque (and hear Russell's original) after the jump.