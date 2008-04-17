Bootleg: Jens Lekman - 2.14.08 Istanbul (Valentine's Day)



Photo by David Greenwald

Jens posted this on his website a ways back and somehow the entire blogosphere (except Swedes Please) missed it, but what a gorgeous show. He plays Paul Simon's "You Can Call Me Al," a solo version of "Shirin" and plenty of other jams. Dig the crowd sing-along on "A Postcard to Nina."

Jens Lekman - 2.14.08 Istanbul: mp3

Previously: Jens Lekman gets "A Little Lost"

Related: Bootlegs Archive

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