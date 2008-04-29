First Look: Scarlett Johansson - "Anywhere I Lay My Head"

Turns out Scarlett Johansson 's already infamous Tom Waits covers album, Anywhere I Lay My Head , takes the Mark Kozelek -does- Modest Mouse approach: Her renditions are not only unrecognizable as Tom Waits, they're indistinguishable from each other. Even if Johansson wasn't buried in the production of TV on the Radio 's David Sitek, her singing still wouldn't draw much attention: Her voice is pale and thin at best, even less charismatic than her amiable acting in The Other Boleyn Girl . On the other hand, Sitek's smooth dream-pop soundscapes ably ape the Lost in Translation soundtrack's sleek shoegaze, but who wants to hear "I Wish I Was In New Orleans" transplanted to Tokyo?

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