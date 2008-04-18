Old Music: New Buffalo - "Inside (The Corrections)" ft. Jens Lekman

How did I not know about this? "Inside" is an optimistic gem from New Buffalo's brilliant The Last Beautiful Day, but apparently this version -- with Jens Lekman on the chorus! -- originated later, on 2005's New Buffalo EP. The lyrics are a bit different than the album version, which is nice, but I'll confess that Jens' relaxed faux baritone sounds a little out of place after being so used to Sally Seltmann's urgent alto. Otherwise, the two share a lot of similarities: clever, slick sample use and an ear for phenomenal melodies. It's a wonder they haven't collaborated more.

New Buffalo - "Inside (The Corrections)" ft. Jens Lekman: mp3

Jens' thoughts on Sally:

Via Brooklyn Vegan: Last monday i did some recording with Sally / New Buffalo in her house. It made me warm inside to meet someone who's so open and passionate about her music. she showed me some new songs that were amazing, I would never dare to invite a stranger into my home and play unfinished recordings just like that. I also met her husband, Darren from the Avalanches, I can tell you that I saw a lot of cool records in their house! They gave me some tips about good record stores and me and my bass player Terese went to check them out.

(The New Buffalo EP was released in 2005 on Arts & Crafts)