Jon Brion's Next Film: "Synecdoche, New York"

Busy fella, ol' Jon Brion. The man behind the soundtrack for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is manning the orchestral boards for another Charlie Kaufman movie, Synecdoche, New York. The film, the screenwrit er's directorial debut, is about Phillip Seymour Hoffman as a playwright having a bit of an existential crisis. There's enough of Brion's score in the clips below to whet my appetite, but the real question is if he'll be inspired enough to write a few pop songs for it. Wee JB is also doing the score for pal John C. Reilly's Will Ferrell co-starring Step Brothers, but, uh, I'm less hopeful about that one.