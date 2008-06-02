Los Angeles Showgoers: Don't Be This Guy

Hey pal, I like the Fiery Furnaces too, but putting my digital camera six inches from poor Matthew Friedberger's face while he was trying to play three keyboards at once and taking flash pictures repeatedly right in his eyes seems, I don't know, douchey? The Furnaces soldiered on, knocking out an impressive, medley-filled set at Spaceland that impressed even if you only like Bitter Tea. Pictures taken from farther away than this dude's coming as soon as they're edited.