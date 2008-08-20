First Look: Mount Eerie Releases His Two Best Albums In Years



Photo by David Greenwald

Both Lost Wisdom -- Mount Eerie/Phil Elverum's collaboration with Julie Doiron and Fred Squire -- and his solo acoustic Dawn are now available in the Mount Eerie store. Both are tender and frail and gorgeous. To be quite honest, they're the albums I've always hoped Phil would record: bare-boned acoustic affairs with just enough music to fill up the room, guitars and voices and heartache. And in a surprise treat, "You Swan, Go On" from Lost Wisdom is the official release of "As Good As It Got," my all-time favorite Phil song. The LP version doesn't quite touch the more histrionic live take, but it does my heart good to hear it all the same. Invest in this man, folks.

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron and Fred Squire - "Flaming Home": mp3

Mount Eerie - "As Good As It Got" (live): mp3

Previously: Bootleg: The Microphones at UCLA, 11.16.03

Previously: Live: Mount Eerie at the Troubadour



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