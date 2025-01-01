Archives: Mount Eerie/Phil Elverum
New Music: Mount Eerie - 'House Shape'
Mount Eerie opens digital download store
First Look: Mount Eerie Releases His Two Best Albums In Years
Rawkblog.tv: Mount Eerie - "Let's Get Out of the Romance" (Live at UCLA)
New Music: Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron - "Flaming Home"
You Can Download the New Mt. Eerie EP Right Now
Live: Mt. Eerie/The Microphones @ The Troubadour, 10.10.07
Bootleg: Mount Eerie @ Kerckhoff Grand Salon, UCLA, 11.16.03
Live: Mount Eerie @ The Cooperage, UCLA, June 2004
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