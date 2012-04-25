New Music: Mount Eerie - 'House Shape'

Following the music of Mount Eerie's Phil Elverum has been a tricky business these last few years -- the one-time critical darling has been at once prolific and elusive lately, releasing limited-edition live albums and drums-only vinyl alongside "serious" (and semi-disappointing) studio efforts. But "House Shape," the lead single on the upcoming Clear Moon, is his best song in some time, a stormy, rain-spattered effort which recalls the rush of The Glow Pt. 2 highlight "The Moon." The album's due May 22 on his own P.W. Elverum and Sun label.

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