Michael Cera's Top 5 Albums

In celebration/promotion of sure-to-be adorable rom-dram Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, newly minted romantic lead (and Rawkblog hero) Michael Cera has tallied up his own five-album playlist for MySpace. Peep dude's favorites after the jump. [Continue reading...]

Harry Nilsson - The Point!

Weezer - Pinkerton

The Unicorns - Who Will Cut Our Hair When We're Gone?

Islands - Return To The Sea

The Beatles - Rubber Soul

Huh. Islands and the Unicorns? Sheesh. I'm sorry to see no plug for Beulah, who Michael's an admitted big fan of, but Rubber Soul and Pinkerton would crack my personal top whatever and you can't really messwith Nilsson. Give us yr top 25, Mikey!