Archives: Michael Cera
Michael Cera In New Islands Video
Michael Cera Loves The Situation
Michael Cera Can Legally Drink
Michael Cera doing music for Paper Heart
Video: Jack Black and Michael Cera's "Year One"
Video: Michael Cera's 'Paper Heart'
Video: Aimee Mann Meets Michael Cera
2008 Rawky Awards: Winners & Losers
Michael Cera's Top 5 Albums
Video: "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist" Trailer
Video: Zach Galifinakis interviews Michael Cera
Deeper Into Movies: Juno (2007)
Get the newsletter
Weekly writing, links and music