2009 Album Release Calendar

It's never too early. Welcome to the 2009 album/LP/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we will struggle mightily to keep up with shifting music release dates, new MP3s and Lil Wayne. Like every year, this list is restricted to only the most interesting releases -- albums that we're personally excited to hear (or at least morbidly curious about). Click here for the 2008 album release calendar. Labels/publicists -- have an album or an MP3 you'd like to see here? E-mail rawkblog at gmail dot com. See the list after the jump. [Continue reading...]

January TBA

Junior Boys January 13

Franz Nicolay (Hold Steady) - Major General (Fistolo Records) January 20

Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavillion (Domino)

Clue To Kalo - Lily Perdida (Mush)

Andrew Bird - Noble Beast (Fat Possum) January 27

The Bird and the Bee - Ray Guns Are Not Just The Future (Blue Note)

Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (Domino) February 3

Handsome Furs (Wolf Parade) - Face Control (Sub Pop)

Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele - The Good Feeling Music Of Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele (Paw Tracks)

>> Dent May - "Meet Me In The Garden": mp3 February 10

Lily Allen - It's Not Me, It's You (Capitol)

Mos Def - The Ecstatic

The Lonely Island (SNL's Andy Samberg) - Incredibad (Universal Republic) February 17

M. Ward - Hold Time (Merge) March 3

Wild Light - Adult Nights (StarTime International)

Neko Case - Middle Cyclone (-Anti) March 10

Condo Fucks (Yo La Tengo?) - Fuckbook (Matador) March 12

Mirah - A(spera) (K) March 24

The Decemberists - The Hazards of Love (Capitol) April TBA

Doves - TBA (Astralwerks) June TBA

Kanye West TBA

Big Boi - Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty

Andre 3000

OutKast

Rufus Wainwright

Sonic Youth

Coldplay

The Strokes

U2

The Radio Dept.

Chad VanGaalen - Soft Airplane b-sides

Wilco

St. Vincent

The National

The Flaming Lips LOLOLOL:

Ryan Adams releases including the box set, Dear Impossible, the "soul" album

Neil Young - Archives, Vol. 1

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Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more of 2009's finest releases.