2009 Album Release Calendar
It's never too early. Welcome to the 2009 album/LP/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we will struggle mightily to keep up with shifting music release dates, new MP3s and Lil Wayne. Like every year, this list is restricted to only the most interesting releases -- albums that we're personally excited to hear (or at least morbidly curious about). Click here for the 2008 album release calendar. Labels/publicists -- have an album or an MP3 you'd like to see here? E-mail rawkblog at gmail dot com. See the list after the jump. [Continue reading...]
January TBA
Junior Boys
January 13
Franz Nicolay (Hold Steady) - Major General (Fistolo Records)
January 20
Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavillion (Domino)
Clue To Kalo - Lily Perdida (Mush)
Andrew Bird - Noble Beast (Fat Possum)
January 27
The Bird and the Bee - Ray Guns Are Not Just The Future (Blue Note)
Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (Domino)
February 3
Handsome Furs (Wolf Parade) - Face Control (Sub Pop)
Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele - The Good Feeling Music Of Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele (Paw Tracks)
>> Dent May - "Meet Me In The Garden": mp3
February 10
Lily Allen - It's Not Me, It's You (Capitol)
Mos Def - The Ecstatic
The Lonely Island (SNL's Andy Samberg) - Incredibad (Universal Republic)
February 17
M. Ward - Hold Time (Merge)
March 3
Wild Light - Adult Nights (StarTime International)
Neko Case - Middle Cyclone (-Anti)
March 10
Condo Fucks (Yo La Tengo?) - Fuckbook (Matador)
March 12
Mirah - A(spera) (K)
March 24
The Decemberists - The Hazards of Love (Capitol)
April TBA
Doves - TBA (Astralwerks)
June TBA
Kanye West
TBA
Big Boi - Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty
Andre 3000
OutKast
Rufus Wainwright
Sonic Youth
Coldplay
The Strokes
U2
The Radio Dept.
Chad VanGaalen - Soft Airplane b-sides
Wilco
St. Vincent
The National
The Flaming Lips
LOLOLOL:
Ryan Adams releases including the box set, Dear Impossible, the "soul" album
Neil Young - Archives, Vol. 1
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Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more of 2009's finest releases.