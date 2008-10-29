Neil Young's archives due Jan. 27, 2009?

The 10-disc Neil Young archives box set has a Jan. 27, 2009 release date on Amazon.com. Take that with a grain of salt -- I'd make a joke about Chinese Democracy coming out first, but, well, it actually will. And if Young actually releases the damn thing, at around $300 for the Blu-ray set, even the most foaming-mouthed Shakey fans will need more than hearts of gold to take it home. Do they BitTorrent Blu-ray yet?

Neil Young - "Journey Through the Past" (Live, 1.12.71): mp3

Previously: Videos: Neil Young - Chrome Dreams II

Related: 2009 Album Release Calendar