The Week In Rawk, 10.26.08

Elliott Smith remembered: Elliott Smith's complete live covers, compiled just for you, Elliott video rarities hit YouTube, and thoughts on Elliott, five years gone.

News: Ben Folds Five's reunion gig hits the Web, stream Ryan Adams' Cardinology, Animal Collective's new album cover is alive, Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum returns and we launched the 2009 album release calendar.

Reviews: We examined Guided By Voices' canon-worthy Isolation Drills.

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The Week in Rawk: Last week's finest hours.