Ed Droste Talks Grizzly Bear's Veckatimest: Pitchfork has the first in what's sure to be a long string of Ed Droste Veckatimest interviews as we approach the album's May 26 release date. Luckily it's also a good one and Ed's as approachable as ever, so go read. (P.S. Grizzly Bros, I hope -- for your sake -- that the album's really good or a lot of people who comment on Internet forums are going to be very snarky. But they'll probably be that anyway.)

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