Grizzly Bear - 'Veckatimest' Art Revealed

I only do these kids of posts for my favorite bands (and Animal Collective), so thank Rawkblog animals-of-choice Grizzly Bear for some fresh art. Veckatimest is due May 26 (the same day as the future Mrs. Ryan Adams' new album, Amanda Leigh). Live jams "Two Weeks" and "While You Wait for the Others" are confirmed for the tracklist, as well. If you're hungry for more Grizz, you can peep Ed's latest favorite recipes right here. (Daniel Rossen photo by David Greenwald)

Grizzly Bear - "While You Wait For The Others" (live): mp3

Previously: Rawkblog Exclusive: Ed Droste's Top 5 Recipes Of 2008

And the album cover, of course, after the jump.

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