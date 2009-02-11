Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore Are Engaged

In what might be a Valentine's miracle, Life & Style Weekly -- that bastion of accuracy, I know -- is reporting that Ryan Adams and on/off flame Mandy Moore are engaged. I hope this is true and results in an album of Ryan singing Cole Porter standards. Dude's new Valentine's Day EP is out now; I haven't downloaded "Hey There Mrs. Lovely" yet, can anyone report if it's the Destroyer Sessions version? Update: Mandy says it's on! Congrats, lovers. Can you guys double-date with Ben and Zooey now?

Ryan Adams - "Sweet Lil' Gal" (live, 2000): mp3

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