Live: French Kicks @ The Troubadour, 2.24.09



All photos by David Greenwald

For better or wose, I've always considered the French Kicks indie rock also-rans, yet another early-aughts New York guitar act as identifiable as Dr. Phil at a mustache convention. Apparently I've been in the minority: the band played to a packed house at the Troubadour on Tuesday, even with a Modest Mouse show happening across town. I liked the dampened Walkmen vibe of last year's Swimming well enough, but live, the band's sound turned rich and cavernous, walking on a dream without falling asleep. It appears I have a discography to dig through. Tons more photos after the jump and as usual, click any one of them to open a hi-res gallery.







French Kicks - "Abandon": mp3

Related: The Broken West at the Troubadour, 2.24.09

***

Click below for more Concert Photos and reviews.