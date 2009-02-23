Live: The One AM Radio @ Temporary Spaces, 2.20.09



All photos by David Greenwald

It was a night for new songs for The One AM Radio and they didn't disappoint -- known for their wistful folk, the band's new stuff is a pop 180, lean and bouncy and more in line with Pinback or early Death Cab For Cutie than, say, Nick Drake. Frontman Hrishikesh Hirway told me after the set that they were about to begin recording and to look for an album in the fall; judging by this show, it's not to early to start getting excited. More photos after the jump.

Previously: The One AM Radio at The Echo, 2.01.07

The One AM Radio - "Untied": mp3 (from A Name Writ In Water)

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