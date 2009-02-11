New Music: Camera Obscura - 'My Maudlin Career'

While the title of Camera Obscura's latest single may poke fun at the band's more, ahem, sentimental leanings, "My Maudlin Career" carries plenty of real emotion. And as the band's lead-off for its titular 4AD debut, plenty of expectations, too -- which the track has no trouble meeting. By dousing the Motown homage of 2006's Let's Get Out of This Country in a bucket of reverb, "My Maudlin Career" fits right into 2009's fascination with wet, retro pop; unlike their greener, teary-eyed contemporaries, though, the 13-year-old band has long since learned to put as much drama into song as well as sound.

Camera Obscura - "My Maudlin Career": mp3

(My Maudlin Career is due 4/21 on 4AD; photo by Cafe du Monde)

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Click below for more new jamz, or visit the 2009 Album Release Calendar for a complete rundown on this year's music.