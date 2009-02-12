New Music: The Main Drag - 'Teeth Face Outerspace'

It seems Boston indie-rock heroes the Main Drag have gotten a bit weirder since releasing 2007's stellar Yours As Fast As Mine. "Teeth Face Outerspace" retains the punk-posse singalong exuberance of their cover of LCD Soundsystem's "All My Friends," but blasts the music out to the stars, widening into Flaming Lips-esque cosmos-scraping. Up, up and away.

The Main Drag - "Teeth Face Outerspace": mp3

And for those who don't know, the band's "Jagged Gorgeous Winter" made it into Rock Band 2 -- and apparently a Target ad, which I've just discovered and handily posted after the jump.

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Click below for more new jamz, or visit the 2009 Album Release Calendar for a complete rundown on this year's music.