Daft Punk To Score 'Tron 2'

Upcoming Film Scores, a blog I've never heard of, seems to have broken the news that French house icons Daft Punk will be scoring 2011 film Tron 2 -- a match made in heaven if I've ever heard one. UFS claims to have confirmed the news with Disney, so let's cross our robot fingers, huh? As far as I know, the score will be the first new music for the duo since 2007's foundation-shaking Alive 2007. Update: Billboard confirms, and calls the film Tr2n. Oy.

Previously: Bootleg: Daft Punk at Coachella, 4.29.06